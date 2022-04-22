UCLA transfer LB Caleb Johnson commits to Miami over Texas

The Texas Longhorns need at the linebacker position remains, as UCLA transfer target Caleb Johnson has announced his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes, siding with Mario Cristobal’s program.

If the name sounds familiar, it should — Johnson signed with the Longhorns out of junior college as a member of the 2019 recruiting class, enrolling early for spring practice and making it through the first four games of the season that fall before entering the portal without logging a snap in burnt orange and white.

The 6’1, 230-pounder from California ultimately landed back home at UCLA, where he started all seven games in 2020, leading the Bruins with 44 tackles and 5.5 sacks and finishing second on the team with seven tackles for loss while adding an interception. Johnson wasn’t quite as productive last season, starting in 10 of his 11 appearances for UCLA, recording 45 tackles with three pass breakups and an interception.

In any case, Johnson certainly could have been a welcomed addition to Austin for the second time, and Texas made its push, hosting him for a visit this week. The Longhorns have limited depth at the inside linebacker position with 2021 starter Luke Brockermeyer rehabilitating from a torn ACL and only one signee in the 2022 class, Trevell Johnson. So, as after missing on Johnson, Texas has just four healthy inside linebackers this spring after Jaden Hullaby was recently moved to running back.

To that end, with Johnson headed to Coral Gables and spring practices wrapping up, expect the Horns to remain active on the transfer portal in hopes of addressing one of the roster’s few remaining needs.