4-star OL Jaydon Chatman commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns continue to gain momentum on the recruiting trail with the addition of Harker Heights interior offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman, who announced his pledge to Steve Sarkisian’s program on Sunday, becoming the fourth commitment in a massive recruiting day for the Longhorns.

Chatman chose the Longhorns over a list of options that also includes Alabama, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and LSU.

A four-star talent, Chatman has long been a priority target for offensive line coach Kyle Flood, and he reciprocated that interest throughout the recruiting process, becoming a mainstay on the Forty Acres. Most recently, Chatman spent the weekend in Austin as an official visitor, and as a result, the Crystal Ball projections favoring Texas came to fruition.

Chatman is ranked as the No. 191 player nationally and the No. 9 interior offensive lineman, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Daniel Seahorn detailed what the Horns are getting in Chatman:

Chatman is a two-sport athlete (football and track), who took the district championship this spring in the shot put with a throw of 48’ 6.5. Chatman possesses good size at 6’4, 300 pounds, but he’s right on that tweener threshold in regards to measurables to stick at tackle. Shows good quickness off the LOS at the snap and shows good play strength, as he’s able to consistently move defenders of the LOS. Does a good job of bending and keeping a low hat and pads when coming off the ball. Good drive blocker on tape and does a good job of bringing his hands and feet on contact with defenders to get movement. Plays with good aggression and looks to consistently finish blocks and defenders to the turf. Works feel in space as a puller and shows good awareness assignment-wise when tasked with doing so. Has limited pass sets on tape and while it looks like he has a solid anchor, he still he will need to clean up some things technique-wise moving forward. In my opinion, Chatman has a chance to be a pretty athletic guard at the next level and if he continues to develop as a pass blocker, he has a chance to be a pretty good player at the next level.

Chatman becomes the 13th addition to a Texas class that’s ranked No. 5 nationally. More so, he becomes the third member of Flood’s 2023 haul as that group starts coming into form with all three pledges announcing on Sunday.