Longhorn Republic Podcast: Unpacking the inconsistency

The Texas Longhorns can’t seem to find their rhythm on the court, at least as it comes to stringing conference wins together.

After taking care of business and looking good while doing it, Texas struggled mightily against the Iowa State Cyclones and are still without a Q1 win for the season. The ladies struggled with turnovers and the Kansas Jayhawks’ high-powered offense took advantage of it in an overtime win. So Vic Schaefer switched up the lineup and got a big upswing in performance from both his starters and the bench.

On the football field, the spring enrollees are on campus and in the dorms, preparing for offseason conditioning ahead of spring practice. From the new transfer players to the early high school graduates, hope are high that some of these players can have an instant impact. But who will those impact players be?

